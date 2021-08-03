HCMC short of 12,118 health workers for fight against coronavirus

HCMC needs 12,118 health workers for the fight against coronavirus

The southern city has so far received 4,253 healthcare workers from 44 hospitals countrywide and sent them to field hospitals and hospitals for Covid-19 treatment.

Currently, approximately 5,049 volunteers registered to participate in the fight against coronavirus, 471 of them were assigned to do different tasks. The city Communist Youth Union has mobilized 20,000 volunteers to take part in the battle. The Youth Volunteer Force has now mobilized 200 people who can work relentlessly.

The People's Committee of Thu Duc City and districts have mobilized 9,687 people for the Covid-19 battle in each locality for collecting samples for testing; supporting the investigation and tracing; vaccination; isolation areas of infected cases with mild symptoms; and providing medical check-up to emergency outpatients.

At concentrated isolation facilities in Thu Duc city and districts, as of July 30, 559 people have been sent to medical infirmaries and concentrated isolation facilities, according to the human resources coordination team.

By Dinh Ly - Translated by Anh Quan