HCMC stops patient visits amid coronavirus concerns

Due to the complicated development of Covid-19 especially the transmission of the disease amongst medical staff and patients’ relatives , the city health authority decided to close the operation of cosmetic surgery hospitals, physiotherapy hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals amid growing concern over the new coronavirus.



Director of the Department Health Nguyen Tan Binh ordered to screen and monitor patients, patients’ relatives and visitors as well as service suppliers.

Hospitals will be responsible for announcing the suspension of patient visits to patients’ relatives. Only one adult will accompany a patient.

Hospitals must carefully consider asking patients to stay in hospitals to limit the number of inpatients.

Additionally, medical establishments should have plan to isolate Covid-19 infected doctors, nurses, patients, patients’ relatives and employees of companies which supply services. In case there is cross-infection in a hospital, temporary lockdown will be imposed on the hospital.

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong