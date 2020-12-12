HCMC strives to be leading medical center in Southeast Asia

Chairman Phong made the statement at the yesterday meeting between the Ministry of Health and the Committee upon healthcare task in the city.



To implement the goal of medical center in the Southeast Asian region, Mr. Phong said that presently, the city is carrying out four projects relating to training workforce in the health sector, community health development, smart health and pharmaceutical development industry.

Chairman Phong also affirmed that no discrimination between central hospitals or local hospitals because both are for taking care of residents’ health; therefore, HCMC is ready to cooperate educational institutions in training highly skilled health workers for the city and the country.

Additionally, he announced the city always supports construction of new infirmaries.

According to Director of the Department of Health Professor Nguyen Tan Binh, 125 infirmaries with 38,712 beds are located citywide, achieving the rate of 42.8 beds per 10,000 inhabitants. For years, the health sector in the city has made significant progress with more clinics in all districts including private and public ones.

Hospitals in the southern metropolis take care of not only city dwellers but also people from southern provinces. Furthermore, the sector has cooperated with tourism sector to grow medicine tourism.

The city health sector has adopted hypothetical situations in Covid-19 prevention task.

Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long hailed the city authorities’ determined behaviors in the fight against Covid-19. He stressed the city must enhance Covid-19 prevention and socio-economic development in the next time as per the government’s plan.

Mr. Long expected HCMC pay more attention to investment in medicine and adoption of preferential policies to attract good doctors or public medical facilities.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan