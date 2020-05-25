HCMC successfully applies high technologies in healthcare services

Due to the unexpected breakout of Covid-19 this year, the should-be 9th congress of the Party Committee of HCMC Health Department for the 2020-2025 term had to be postponed.

Therefore, Standing Deputy Secretary Tran Van Xoi has shared a brief report on the results that the city’s healthcare system has obtained in the current term.

Noticeably, due to the effort of all the healthcare staff, certain dangerous diseases, particularly Covid-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2, in HCMC were timely put under control.

Simultaneously, other regular seasonal epidemics like dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease, or measles are reported and handled properly, stopping any possible outbreak.

These achievements result from various reasons, including actively predicting and preventing the disease via updated classification methods of highly potential locations, implementing Geographic Information System (GIS) software into the management process to precisely identify the hotspots, and creating a close link between disease treatment and prevention in the whole city.

Recently, the healthcare system in HCMC has been developed synchronously, with a special concentration on professional improvement for central hospitals. In particular, several hospitals have invested in regional-leveled medical technologies.

Binh Dan Hospital, for instance, focuses on endoscopy using Da Vinci robot, while 115 People’s Hospital is using ModusV Synaptivet robot in neurological surgery. Another example is Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital which is implementing stem cell transplant to cure blood-related diseases.

Along with the professional development of high-leveled hospitals, those of grassroots levels are comprehensively supported to better serve patients in local areas.

Notably, the pilot of the first smart healthcare operation center in the nation is a favorable condition for the successful development of the medical department in HCMC.

Standing Deputy Secretary Xoi also mentioned existing obstacles and challenges to threat the public health, such as the on-going pandemic, climate change, environmental pollution.

Therefore, the upcoming meeting of the Party Committee of HCMC Health Department is going to introduce important directions for the next term of 2020-2025, along with specific goals and solutions in management and operation to be more active in disease prevention and control, avoiding epidemic spreading at all cost.

One essential goal in the near future is to upgrade the capacity of the medical staff in primary healthcare for all residents in HCMC, with each person having his or her own full digital medical report.

The health industry of HCMC will continue to develop advanced medical technologies to become the advanced healthcare center of the whole region so that citizens do not need to go abroad for medical treatment.

In the period from 2015-2020, the healthcare department of the city has carried out 95 construction, renovation, and equipment purchasing projects. Many hospitals such as Tu Du Hospital, Hung Vuong Hospital welcome their new expansion sessions.

Among the 39 unfinished projects, several are newly built hospitals such as the new Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital, the new Medical Testing Center (under Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine), the new international-standard Children Hospital, and the new Oncology Hospital – Second Branch.

By Kieu Phong – Translated by Vien Hong