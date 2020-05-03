HCMC temporarily suspends operation of Covid-19 hospital in Can Gio

As Vietnam has closely monitored the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and installed a series of proactive, comprehensive measures to combat the spread of the virus, the situation is stable in the country generally and Ho Chi Minh City particularly; therefore, managers of the city Department of Health agreed to halt operation of the infirmary in Can Gio.



The infirmary will re-operate only when the Tropical Disease Hospital, the infirmary in Cu Chi District and the city Children Hospital are overloaded with Covid-19 patients.

From May 4, the Can Gio infirmary’s facilities will be sent back to Can Gio medical center and its second branch will become centralized isolation ward under the management of the city Center for Disease Control.

The medical center in Can Gio will resume activities of examination and treatment for locals at the facility in Luong Van Nho Street, ward Mieu 3, Can Thanh Town.

Moreover, the center would continue coordinating with Thu Duc Hospital and large hospitals to carry out projects of transferred techniques in a bid to improve treatment quality.

Additionally, the center must ensure personnel for operation of the centralized isolation ward in Can Gio and provide vehicles to transport patients from the isolation ward to hospitals for further treatment.

According to the city Department of Health, as of May 2, the city has 54 Covid-19 patients and 53 of them have recovered; however, six tested positive again and one patient has been in critical condition in the Tropical Disease Hospital.

Seventy three people are being isolated in the centralized quarantine wards in Nha Be, in Cu Chi, in Mangrove hotel in Can Gio and in a hospital in District 7 and four are in isolation wards in districts.

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong