HCMC to begin trial of home-based care program on August 16

Home isolation for persons with Covid-19 IN HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Localities have been asked to adopt the Covid-19 treatment model featuring “three on the spot” measure, including testing, treatment and daily routine on-site by the Ministry of Health.



The home-based care program includes three main activities, including home and community-based testing; providing box of drugs and health support products, health management consulting in prevention and control of Covid-19; offering food packages for those affected by coronavirus and their families.

Voluntary participant will receive an informed consent form and be monitored health status and drug use through an electronic patient diary.

A comprehensive assessment of health facilities will be carried out from August 16-22 to ensure the safe implementation of the program.

The Ministry of Health has approved the promising antiviral drug called Molnupiravir to treat Covid-19 in the program. The ministry has also called on busineses to contact and negotiate with partners about import the drugs and production technology transfer.





By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh