HCMC to form paid quarantine section in hotels

Accordingly, the quarantine wards will be placed in the hotels of Dong Do, Hoa De Nhat, Huong Huong, and Park Royal (located in Wards 2, 4, and 12 of Tan Binh District); New Milano (in Tan Phong Ward of District 7) and Eastin Grand Saigon (in Ward 10 of Phu Nhuan District).

These quarantine sections must ensure appropriate medical facilities and disinfection equipment besides regular hotel-related tasks like food and drink, laundry, room services to serve their customers who are in quarantine time.

These hotels are asked to cooperate with HCMC Center for Disease Control and grassroots healthcare centers to monitor the health status of quarantined people, providing necessary aid when needed or when a positive case is detected.

HCMC People’s Committee requests that Director of the HCMC Department of Health collaborate with the People’s Committees of District 7, Tan Binh, and Phu Nhuan as well as related state units to route passengers needing quarantine right at the airport.

These people will be arranged into and then transported to paid quarantine wards of suitable hotels.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Vien Hong