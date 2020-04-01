To facilitate healthcare for senior people and curb gatherings at hospitals, the Department of Health worked with the city's Social Security upon implementation of examination and drug distribution at homes.



Specifically, health facilities will examine and give drugs to those over 60 who are suffering normal diseases and stable chronic diseases at home. Local medical facilities will inform seniors and their relatives of the assistance.

For elderly people with chronic diseases who need periodic checkup , doctors will phone patients to examine. If patients’ conditions are stable, they can use previous drugs.

Hospital managers will be held accountable for treatment activities and at-home examination.

Today, the Prime Minister signed a decision to officially declare nationwide Covid-19 pandemic.





By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong