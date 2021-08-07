  1. Health

HCMC vaccinates over 1.8 million people, cures over 62,000 Covid-19 patients

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health this morning reported that for the last 15 days from July 22, the city was able to safely inject Covid-19 vaccine to more than 1.8 million people regardless of citizen status. On August 6, 2,823 Covid-19 patients fully recovered from the disease, making the total Covid-19 recoveries so far reach 62,106.

HCMC asks that all medical units be always available to treat new patients, especially emergency cases and at night.

Depending on the personal health status, each Covid-19 patient will then be kept at the current medical unit or transferred to a higher-level one. Medical units are not allowed to ask for a positive Covid-19 quick test or PCR result before delivering treatment.

The HCMC Health Department has just sent an official document to medical centers of Thu Duc City and all districts in the city, Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital regarding their support in the vaccination task against Covid-19 for people with stable bronchial asthma under the management of the bronchial asthma program. These people will come to Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital for vaccine injection.

Patients with stable tuberculosis that are treated in Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital will also be vaccinated here.

