HCMC well-prepared for isolation in response to Covid-19 development

In response to the Covid-19 development, Ho Chi Minh City Covid-19 Prevention Steering Board requested district administrations must establish an isolation ward.

In addition to the makeshift hospital where treats and isolates Covid-19 patients and at-risk people in Cu Chi District, leaders of 24 districts must set up its own isolation ward according to the steering board’s request.

The city Disease Control Center announced as of February 17, 24 people have been quarantined in the makeshift infirmary while 51 others have been isolated in district medical clinics.

More than 2,000 people have been requested to stay in home. Medical workers in local facilities take temperature of these people twice a day in 14 days.

Presently, districts 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, Thu Duc, Go Vap, Phu Nhuan, Binh Tan, Tan Binh, Tan Phu and five suburban districts Cu Chi , Can Gio, Nha Be, Hoc Mon and Binh Chanh can isolate nearly 600 people.

Lately, the Medical Examination and Treatment Department under the Ministry of Health sent its dispatch to hospital managers asking to correct isolation of infected and at –risk people.

Following the concern of at-risk people fleeing away from isolation wards, lawyer Tran Duy Hung from the Lawyer Association in Hanoi said an individual who discover people with contagious diseases running away from the isolation but don’t report to competent agencies will receive a fine of VND200,000 to VND500,000.

Moreover, those who are suffering contagious disease but conceal their illness will be fined VND500,000 to VND1 million.

Those with contagious who refuse isolation will receive a fine of VND5-10 million according to the decree 176/2013.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan