HCMC’s makeshift hospital for novel coronavirus treatment opened

A makeshift hospital for novel coronavirus treatment in Cu Chi District of Ho Chi Minh City was officially opened yesterday and was ready to receive patients infected with the deadly virus.

According to the city’s plan, Ho Chi Minh City health authority establishes two branches of a makeshift infirmaries including the 300-bed makeshift hospital branch in Cu Chi district and another in Nha Be District with 200 beds, both are in the suburb.
Medical workers from all hospitals in the city will take turn to work in the makeshift hospitals.
Colonel Nguyen Van Hoang, Deputy Commander of the city High Commander said that the makeshift hospital is located in an isolated area; therefore, the disease can not spread to the community.

