HCMC’s makeshift hospital for novel coronavirus treatment opened

According to the city’s plan, Ho Chi Minh City health authority establishes two branches of a makeshift infirmaries including the 300-bed makeshift hospital branch in Cu Chi district and another in Nha Be District with 200 beds, both are in the suburb.



Medical workers from all hospitals in the city will take turn to work in the makeshift hospitals.





Inside the make shift hospital (Photo; SGGP) Medical workers in the make shift hospital (Photo: SGGP)

Colonel Nguyen Van Hoang, Deputy Commander of the city High Commander said that the makeshift hospital is located in an isolated area; therefore, the disease can not spread to the community.

By Thanh An - Translated by Dan Thuy