HCMC’s University Hospital of Medicine and Pharmacy stops receiving patients

The suspected Covid-19 case who is a nurse of the hospital’s Department of Internal Neurology had positive result from a rapid test and PCR test for Covid-19. She was sent to the Can Gio Covid-19 Treatment Hospital.

The hospital tested all employees of the Department of Internal Neurology and persons who had close contact with the nurse confirmed to have Covid-19. The total number of 336 people tested negative for coronavirus.

The hospital has stopped receiving patients and isolated the Department of Department of Internal Neurology.

The Pasteur Institute of HCMC and HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC) have arrived in the hospital for giving guidelines for epidemiological investigation of Covid-19 and studying risk assessment of Covid-19 transmission.



Healthcare workers are taking samples of suspected cases for Covid-19 testing at the hospital. HCMC’s University Hospital of Medicine and Pharmacy in District 5 has stopped receiving patients due to a suspected Covid-19 infection, starting on June 16.



By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh