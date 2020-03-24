Health authority cautioning against using Chloroquine for Covid-19 treatment

The Vietnam Administration of Drug under the Ministry of Health yesterday sent its urgent dispatch to municipal and provincial departments of health and pharmaceutical businesses about Covid-19 prevention and chloroquine management.



The 44-year-old man in Hanoi fatally poisoned himself while self-medicating for Coronavirus because he was so frightened at the information of the disease that he decided to buy 100 Chloroquine tablets, which is being touted as a miracle drug for Coronavirus treatment. The drug is used to treat malaria and other conditions.

He took 15 Chloroquine tablets; accordingly, he was hospitalized in the city after taking the drug. Fortunately, he received immediate treatment and overcame life-threatening condition.

Pharmaceutical retailers across the country must strictly follow the Ministry’s regulations in selling drugs. Any drug stores violating the regulations will receive severe penalties.

Deputy head of the Vietnam Administration of Drug Nguyen Tat Dat warned people of self-medicating with Chloroquine tablets as it will result in potential life-threatening complications. The price of the drug has been rising because people have stocked it after the drug was revealed to be used for the new coronavirus treatment.

Furthermore, the Administration ordered pharmaceutical retailers nationwide not to hike the price or speculate the drug leading to shortage in the market.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Uyen Phuong