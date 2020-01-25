Health authority in HCMC convenes emergency response meeting on new coronavirus

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Sang, Head of the Tropical Disease Ward of Cho Ray Hospital which is treating two first cases of infections Corona. The two have been quarantined closely.



Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health Dr. Nguyen Huu Hung said the health authority worked closely with International Airport Tan Son Nhat in supervising passengers from China. Chinese passengers will travel in separated sections in the airport.

Meanwhile, Deputy President of Pasteur Institute Dr. Nguyen Vu Thuong said that the institute has set up six mobile teams working around the clock to support local health authorities in the southern region.

Standing Deputy Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem expected the Department of Health to work closely with other competent agencies and administrations to detain the virus. The information that Chinese father and son with virus Coronavirus had traveled many places in Vietnam worried people. Therefore, health authority should liaise with the Department of Information and Communications to disseminate right information to calm them down.

Health officials said they were expanding screenings to international airport Tan Son Nhat.

According to Chinese health authorities, a total of 1,300 people have been confirmed as having the infection, covering the length of the country.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Uyen Phuong