Health authority in HCMC issues warning on Covid-19 prevention in hospitals

In its warning, the Department proposed directors of public and non-public hospitals to continue maintaining and implementing preventive activities in the past in a bid to thwart Covid-19 outbreak in hospitals and cross-infection of other contagious diseases. Infirmaries must keep screening and checking all people in.



Isolation wards must be located in a separate place from screening ward and other wards. More people should be screened and tested as per the city Center of Disease Control’s plan.

The Department also requested medical institutions to undertake SARS-CoV-2 tests on foreign patients or overseas Vietnamese patients who were transferred for treatment of other illnesses and isolate them according to the regulation. Hospitals were encouraged to increase examination following prior appointment to stop gathering of people in the examination wards.

Furthermore, hospitals must train and re-train infection controlling and procedures to receive suspected people amongst staffs as well as monitor on medical workers who suffer cold and respiratory diseases.

By Minh Vuong - Translated by Anh Quan