Health authority requests to ensure full immunization

In its document to the center, public and non-public infirmaries and districts medical facilities, the Department proposed all facilities to have vaccination plan to protect its good results of the vaccination program .



According to the vaccination plan, medical facilities are allowed to make appointment with patients at different times to curb gatherings of more than 20 people.

Waiting rooms where patients wait for their turn must be disinfected and cleaned. Hand sanitizers or soap must be placed in the rooms. Medical workers and patients must wear face masks and wash hand properly according to the guidance.

At-risk people should not go to immunization spots to avoid the spread of the disease.

The Center for Disease Control ought to make plan to inject people especially children after a long pause. Moreover, it should consult the Department of Health the codes of conducts and regulations for immunization centers.





By Thanh An - Translated by Dan Thuy