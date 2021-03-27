Health Minister warns of fourth Covid-19 wave

For the last time, Vietnam has successfully controlled the third wave of Covid-19 infection with the hotspot Hai Duong in the Northern region.

Vietnamese Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long speaks at the meeting ( Photo: SGGP)

Authorities faced difficulties in managing illicit immigration by sea and on roads because Vietnam has long border line, the Minister emphasized.

In the morning of March 26, Vietnam recorded two unlawful immigrants by sea in the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang’s Phu Quoc Island and then moved to the Northern City of Hai Phong. The Minister requested local administrators of these localities with illegal imported cases to quickly isolate these persons.

He also ordered local authorities to implement drastic measures against Covid-19 as per the government, the Prime Minister and the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control’s directions on contact tracing, quarantining and treatment to curb the Covid-19 spread to the community.

Medical experts advised to increase information of the disease’s preventive measures following the complex development of Covid-19 pandemic in countries in the Asian region and in the world.

Above all, competent forces in localities with border line must prevent people from illegally entering Vietnam by all cost. Local authorities in these localities must be held accountable for illegitimate immigration. All involving in illicit immigrations must receive tough punishment according to the present regulations.

In regard to vaccination, experts in the world have been carrying out researches on more than 250 vaccine kinds but only 13 of them have been certified with total 486 million doses. Many nations have poured money into research, production and purchase of vaccine; therefore, shortage of vaccine is a global matter.

For the past time, the Ministry has tried to discuss with vaccine manufacturers in the world upon the supply of vaccine for Vietnam. Beforehand, Vietnam also cooperated with countries in research and production of vaccine. The Southeast Asian country is prepared for the human trial’s third phase but it is bumping into difficulties.

When it comes to allergic reactions after vaccination, Minister Nguyen Thanh Long noted that all types of vaccine including old to new ones have unexpectedly serious reactions and common reactions. Some of European countries decided to pause Covid-19 inoculation to re-assess; however, the European Medicines Agency announced AstraZeneca vaccine is not associated with an increased overall risk of blood clotting disorders; therefore, these countries have continued vaccination.

VGP - Translated by Uyen Phuong