Health Ministry establishes ICU center ​in Binh Duong Province

A field hosptial in Binh Duong Province Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee Vo Van Minh expected the Ministry of Health to continue helping to treat Covid-19 patients, conduct testing, and distribute vaccines for workers.

The Chairman said the province will focus on injecting inhabitants in red areas, where positive cases of Covid-19 were detected over the past seven days. The province advocates protecting the northern green zone, where there are no cases of Covid-19 in RT and RW; therefore, people from the red zone to the green zone must practice isolation according to regulations.



According to the Minister of Health, the ministry agreed with Binh Duong's epidemic prevention strategy, especially the province's vaccine strategy, which focuses on the "red zone" first, which is a very creative approach. In the coming time, the Ministry of Health will mobilize more healthcare workers for vaccination to support the province so that the vaccination campaign will be highly effective.

The Ministry of Health was most concerned about active resuscitation. Mild to moderate patients must be treated in grass-root medical facilities with oxygen accretion.

The Minister of Health said that an ICU Center will be set up in Binh Duong managed by Prof. Dr. Nguyen Lan Hieu, Director of Hanoi Medical University Hospital. Furthermore, eight intensive care units will be established in the Southeast region and one center with 200 ventilators will be located in Binh Duong Province. Hopefully, the rate of severe cases and death will be significantly reduced.

On the afternoon of the same day, Binh Duong Department of Health said that from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm on July 29, the province recorded an additional 738 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the number of Covid-19 cases in the day to 1,144. Since April 27, when the fourth wave of Covid-19 erupted until now, Binh Duong province has surpassed the threshold of 10,000 cases including 62 deaths.

By Xuan Trung - Translated by Anh Quan