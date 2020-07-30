Health Ministry proposes insurance agency to cover Covid-19 testing fees

To implement the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control’s directions on enhancing testing, the Ministry proposed insurance agencies in cities and provinces to pay for all tests.



Insurance agencies will cover fees of Covid-19 tests for insured people who are kept in quarantined wards and infected patients who are being treated in medical facilities.

The Ministry proposed insurance agencies to pay for Real - time PCR worth VND734,000 (US$31.6) per test and quick test each worth VND238,000.





By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan