Health Ministry proposes insurance agency to cover Covid-19 testing fees

In its dispatch to the Vietnam Insurance Agency on July 30, the Ministry of Health proposed the agency to pay for Covid-19 tests.

To implement the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control’s directions on enhancing testing, the Ministry proposed insurance agencies in cities and provinces to pay for all tests.
Insurance agencies will cover fees of Covid-19 tests for insured people who are kept in quarantined wards and infected patients who are being treated in medical facilities.
The Ministry proposed insurance agencies to pay for Real - time PCR worth VND734,000 (US$31.6) per test and quick test each worth VND238,000.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan

