Health Ministry readies medical plans for National Party Congress

The minister checked the second collection of samples for COVID-19 testing from staff serving the Congress, body temperature screening and disinfectant spraying at entry and exit areas, medicines and equipment at medical and quarantine rooms, and kitchens.



According to the Ministry of Health, over 10,000 samples of delegates and staff from units concerned tested negative once.

Long said the ministry established three units gathering top medical experts and professors at the My Dinh National Convention Center.

There are medical rooms at hotels serving delegates with enough medicines. They were required to promptly offer medicines to delegates when requested.

Competent agencies have also partnered with the Hanoi Sub-Department of Food Hygiene and Safety to check all stages of food, from farming, processing to cooking.

The ministry also worked with the municipal authorities, the Ministry of National Defence, Ministry of Public Security and other units to readily respond to other medical contingencies.

About 500 medical staff were deployed to serve the 13th National Party Congress, around 300 of them will stay on duty at meeting venues and lodging facilities.

Earlier, Long and leaders of the Health Ministry chaired meetings with ministries and agencies to ensure health care services for the event.