According to Minister Nguyen Thanh Long, under the direction of the Politburo, the Secretariat, the Government, the Prime Minister, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, the Ministry of Health and the participation of the country’s entire machinery of state and residents, Vietnam has controlled three epidemics and gradually controlled the 4th wave of Covid-19.





At the ceremony Over the past year, the Ministry of Health has made efforts to seek and negotiate to soon purchase the vaccine. So far, organizations in the world have pledged to supply 110 million doses of vaccine to Vietnam in 2021.

Along with that, the Ministry of Health has registered to buy an extra of about 10 million doses through Covax under the cost-sharing scheme to enjoy the lower prices. It is significant to have enough vaccines to vaccinate all residents so that Vietnam can switch from being defensive to proactively attack the epidemic, bringing life back to normal soon and developing the country's economy.

To have 150 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine for immunization of 75 percent of Vietnam's population under the direction of the Politburo and the Government, the Ministry of Health has been putting great efforts into finding vaccines to serve the people's needs, said Minister Nguyen Thanh Long.

Following the call of the Prime Minister, the State Bank of Vietnam, commercial banks, corporations and businesses continue to support the fund to buy Covid-19 vaccines so that all Vietnamese residents can be vaccinated with the aim to push back the pandemic and bring life back to normal.

The valuable support of the banking sector and businesses is effective in contributing to the success of the country’s fight against the Covid-19 epidemic, said Minister Nguyen Thanh Long. He hoped that the State Bank and other sectors will continue to accompany the health sector in the fight against Covid-19.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong shared that the government’s drastic management and the Ministry of Health’s great efforts have helped the country to achieve the dual goal of fighting the epidemic and developing socio-economic, which is recognized and appreciated by the international community.

All people thank and highly appreciate the contribution and efforts by the health sector in the fight against the epidemic, said Governor Nguyen Thi Hong. Moreover, she affirmed that the banking system and all credit institutions advocate the State Bank’s general policy in implementing social security policies.

The Government earlier issued a resolution promulgating the purchase and use of vaccines, giving the complex developments of Covid-19 across the world and decisions of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to buy vaccines with money mainly from the State budget along with other legal financial sources.

Implementing Resolution 21 of the Government, banks and credit institutions, especially four commercial banks Vietcombank, Vietinbank, BIDV, Agribank were encouraged to join hands in carrying out instructions by the Politburo and the government on purchasing and using vaccines for the sake of the country and the people, said Governor Nguyen Thi Hong.

At the ceremony, representatives of banks Vietcombank, Vietinbank, BIDV, Agribank donated VND100 billion each VND25 billion to the fund to buy Covid-19 vaccine.

Vice-Chairman of Vingroup Le Khac Hiep said that Vingroup decided to donate four million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the Ministry of Health, jointly contributing to the vaccination program for all people in the battle against Covid-19.

Previously, Vingroup sponsored the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC) VND20 billion to carry out clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine "Made in Vietnam" COVIVAC.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan