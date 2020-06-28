Health Ministry requests diphtheria control in Dak Nong

Specifically, the health authority in Dak Nong was asked to increase monitor as well as carry out tests for early detection of fresh cases to prevent spread of the disease.



Moreover, the local health authority must give antibiotic to those who had close contact with infection cases and provide best treatment to patients in order to minimize patients with serious complications and deaths.

The director of Dak Nong Center of Disease Control Dang Thanh said that in addition to strict isolation, the center has tracked all people who had contacted closely with diphtheria patients for testing and giving drugs.

Households in village 6 in Quang Hoa Commune where has two serious cases including one death have been cleaned with disinfectants two times a day. Primary School Be Van Dan and the commune infirmary where the two first cases were learning and staying were disinfected also.

The corpse of diphtheria has been treated according to the regulation. Mobile vehicles traveled here and there in the communes in the province to disseminate preventative measures against diphtheria and benefits of vaccination.

So far, the health authority has taken 572 samples for testing and provided treatment to 1,325 residents. It is scheduled that 4,900 locals aged from 7 to 40 will be injected vaccine against diphtheria and tetanus conducted by a group of medical experts from the Ministry of Health who will arrive in the province on June 28 to work with local health to administer vaccination.

Later, the health sector will immunize residents in Dak R’mang Commune against the two disease, said Director Thanh.

Chairman of Quang Hoa Commune People’s Committee Nguyen Ton Dong Khoa said that after the diphtheria outbreak in the commune, local administration has set up two quarantine stations to seal the commune with 414 households.

Residents in the seal-off commune received rice and essential commodities. Deputy Chairman of Dak G’long Commune People’s Committee Tran Nam Thuan said in addition to isolation, responsible agencies enhanced dissemination of information of the disease and benefits of immunization to locals especially ethnic minority H’Mong.

By SGGP staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong