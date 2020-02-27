Health officials isolate girl from Daegu who evades coronavirus checks

The girl shared her secret on social media how she bypassed temperature checks when arriving at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.



Authorities were alerted to her post after it was criticised by social media users. The Disease Control Center in Binh Duong soon found the girl in Tan Dong Hiep Ward of Di An Town. The girl lived in Daegu but she moved to Busan before taking a flight back to HCMC.

She declared to come from Busan not mentioning to Daegu at the airport; accordingly she had not been quarantined as per regulations. She livestreamed the secret on her Facebook.

However, she was criticized a lot when living at home. She arrived at the provincial general hospital for medical checkups. Later, she was taken to isolation ward for 14 days according to the Ministry of Health’s guideline.

The local health authority listed all people who closely contacted with her including those sat next to her on board and her relatives to monitor their health.





By Thanh Son - Translated by Uyen Phuong