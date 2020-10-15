Health sector ensures emergency treatment for flood-affected residents

Health departments from the Northern Province of Quang Ninh to the Central Province of Phu Yen were asked to recheck plans for rescuing people and treating injured victims.



They must prepare human resources, drugs and chemicals for flood prevention as well as evacuation of medical clinics for patients’ safety especially these facilities in low-lying areas and flash flood-prone , erosion districts.

The Ministry of Health ordered infirmaries to maintain mobile emergency team, disease prevention teams and hygiene sanitation teams to help grassroot clinics when necessary.

The central general hospital Hue, the Da Nang hospital C, the central general hospital in the Central Province of Quang Nam and other health units must take proactive measures as well as work with the local steering board for disaster prevention and rescue to have plan for treatment of flood-affected residents especially victims of landslides at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in the Central Province of Thua Thien-Hue..





By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Dan Thuy