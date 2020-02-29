Health sector in HCMC keeping eye on COVID-19 prevention

In its urgent dispatch, the city health authority ordered infirmaries to have isolation wards. Specifically, the Tropical Disease Hospital will quarantine and treat adults and children, while Children Hospitals No.1 and 2 will isolate and treat children only.



The city Disease Control center announced that 220 people have been isolated in the makeshift hospital in Cu Chi District as of afternoon on February 28; most of them are people from South Korea who have traveled through Daegu and Gyeongsang, hotspots of coronavirus outbreaks in South Korea.

Additionally, a 19-year-old woman temporarily residing in a building in Ta Quang Buu Street in District 8 had fever and cough after she gave a Korean man a full-body massage at a shop in District 1.

The woman is being under quarantine in Nguyen Trai Hospital. Her friend who lives with her under same roof is being isolated at home.

Health worker sprays disinfectant the building where the woman resides as part of preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.





By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong