In an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, health inspectors will carry out unexpected inspections in these above-mentioned facilities. They will propose suspension of the operation if these establishments are found keep ignoring directions in the prevention of Covid-19.



According to the Department of Health, no more case of Covid-19 were reported on April 4 and 5.

Regarding the review and verification of those making entry into Vietnam from March 8, medical workers have taken samples 3,693 out of 3,705 people entering Vietnam as of April 5. Of these, 1,930 samples showed negative results, while 1,763 samples were pending for results.

The city has also verified 20 people residing in the city that have gone to Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, a hotbed of Covid-19 in the northern region since March 13. Authorities have taken all samples for testing, and five cases were confirmed as negative, 15 more cases are waiting for results.

The city health sector has verified that three people in District 2 and District 7, who have been in contact with the South Korean man who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in South Korea, had negative test for the coronavirus.

The Department of Health also assigned the city Disease Control Center to coordinate with the departments of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs in districts to inspect and supervise the organization of epidemic prevention measures at social protection establishments and nursing homes; deploy medical surveillance as well as collect samples for Covid-19 tests at Tan Son Nhat airport and Saigon railway station.

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong