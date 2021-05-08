Highest priority now lies on Covid-19 prevention, control: PM

Speaking at an online working session between the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and representatives from ministries and agencies, the PM ordered scenarios to guarantee safety during the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.



He said under the Party leadership and with joint efforts of the Government and authorities at all levels and people, Vietnam has basically contained the pandemic.



Chinh said the new locally-transmitted infections were partially due to the lax attitude of many localities, authorities, Party organisations and people, plus the long holidays.



The leader stressed the need to stay calm and keep a cool head to assess the situation and take suitable methods, thus fulfilling the goals of socio-economic development and Covid-19 combat.



PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Technological measures should be stepped up in the pandemic fight, he said, emphasising the importance of observing the Ministry of Health’s 5K message - khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration), plus the vaccination drive.

Cities and provinces need to improve their testing, quarantine and forecasting capacity, and put forth scenarios, the PM said, asking them to minimise adverse socio-economic impact of social distancing and seriously follow quarantine regulations.



Chinh also urged the Ministry of Public Security to work harder so as to prevent illegal immigration.



