Simultaneously, all medical treatment activities were halted and nurses and doctors of the local general infirmary where the girl was coming for examination were place under isolation.



People’s Committee in Ha Giang yesterday convened an urgent meeting on preventive measures against the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) .

This is the first Covid-19 case ever recorded in Ha Giang Province. The girl began developing a fever, cough, and shortness of breath on April 8 and was admitted to the General Hospital in Dong Van District.

Through epidemiological investigation, she had contacted her older brother who is working in China and has finished quarantine in the middle of March.

Fifty-six people have had close contact with the girl including 20 medical workers at the Pho Bang infirmary, 15 others in the Dong Van General Hospital. Furthermore, 29 others had contacted with 56 above-mentioned people.

The Department of Health in Ha Giang sent a mission team to Dong Van District to help battle against the disease.

Medical workers carried out disinfection in the village as well as took samples of people with close contact and at-risk people.

Only emergency cases are admitted in the General Hospital Dong Van District and all inpatients must be under treatment in 14 following days according to the request of People’s Committee in Ha Giang Province

Pin Tung village is made up of 29 households with 129 residents but 22 residents are working in China.

