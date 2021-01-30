Ho Chi Minh City: Recovered COVID-19 patient tests positive again

The girl and her parents landed at the city’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport from the US on December 27. Following a positive COVID-19 test result, she was treated at the Cu Chi COVID-19 treatment hospital before recovering and going home to Thu Duc.

On January 28, her two samples for testing showed positive again. The girl then returned to the hospital for further treatment, while part of the apartment block where she lives has been closed for disinfecting and for collecting samples for testing.

On January 29, the HCM City Department of Health issued a dispatch asking all units to reactivate their pandemic prevention and control systems and cancel all mass gatherings until further notice.