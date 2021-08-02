Hoan My Covid-19 Treatment Hospital comes into operation in HCMC

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Phong (4th, R) attends the opening day of Hoan My Covid-19 Treatment Hospital . (Photo: SGGP)

The hospital that has been transformed from the Thu Duc Hoan My International General Hospital is the first private medical facility to respond to the municipal government’s call for the private healthcare sector to participate in the fight against Covid-19.



In the first phase, Hoan My Covid-19 Treatment Hospital has 100 beds, including 10 intensive care beds and plans to increase to 200 beds, including 20 intensive care beds in the second phase. The hospital receives patients from Covid-19 treatment facilities of the third storey of the model of 5-storey pyramid, said Dr. Nguyen Tuan, Director of the Thu Duc Hoan My General Hospital.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Phong talks with the medical staff of the hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

Hoan My Medical Corporation has mobilized more than 3,000 healthcare workers of its 15 hospitals and six clinics to serve for the newly Covid-19 Treatment Hospital.

Speaking at the the opening day of the hospital, Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Phong extended his sincere thanks for the healthcare forces throughout the country, including Thu Duc Hoan My International General Hospital to support the city’s frontline medical workers and share burden with them.

The city’s leading goal is the reduction of Covid-19 mortality. The hospital must establish clear roles and responsibilities of evey departments; coordinate with medical facilities of the 5-storey pyramid model to give effective treatment, the City’s chairman said.



By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh