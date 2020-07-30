Hoi An to apply social distancing from 0:00 July 31

People are asked to limit all non-essential travel and implement prevention and control measures, such as hand washing, wearing face mask, keeping safe distance at least 2m from other people, avoiding public gatherings of more than 2 people.



Businesses operating in some sectors have been allowed to operate during the movement restrictions, including manufacturing, services, transportation, construction, education, health, banking, administrative services, funeral service, import and export, food and drug retailers.





By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh