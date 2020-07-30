  1. Health

Hoi An to apply social distancing from 0:00 July 31

Social distancing measures will be implemented in the ancient town of Hoi An since 0:00 of July 31 for 14 days in accordance with a decision signed by Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central coastal province of Quang Nam, Tran Van Tan on July 30.

People are asked to limit all non-essential travel and implement prevention and control measures, such as hand washing, wearing face mask, keeping safe distance at least 2m from other people, avoiding public gatherings of more than 2 people.
Businesses operating in some sectors have been allowed to operate during the movement restrictions, including manufacturing, services, transportation, construction, education, health, banking, administrative services, funeral service, import and export, food and drug retailers.

