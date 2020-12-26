Hong Phong General Clinic in District 5 fined US$1,815 for false advertisement

In addition, the medical center was forced to remove the advertisement content without permission in the operation license.



The company did not fully write medical records as per the regulations. Moreover, the clinics lacked medical workers for examination and treatment as well as provided medical services without permission.

Health inspector also fined Thien Hau maternity center VND11.7 million because the center is short of doctors and nurses. Specifically, the company make false signboards and not keep medical records as per the present law.





By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan