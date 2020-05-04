Hospital emergency cases halve during holidays

This year, hospitals in the city received 32,193 patients including 7,293 emergency cases in three-day holiday. Of 7,293 emergency cases, 535 suffered injuries from traffic accidents and 787 cases were injured due to daily activity accidents while it was more than 1,200 and 1,400 in 2019 respectively.

During the holiday, surgeons performed 999 operations while they had to carry out 2,700 ones at the same time last year. Moreover, there were 104 cases hospitalized due to fight and five food poisoning cases.

23 people were killed in traffic accidents whereas it was 49 during the holiday in 2019.

In related news, the city Center for Disease Control reported that 32 dengue patients and three hand-foot-mouth patients were taken to hospitals.

Therefore, the Center warned people of dengue as the rainy season is approaching.





By Thanh Son - Translated by Uyen Phuong