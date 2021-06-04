The case was a 30-year-old woman living in Go Vap District who is an employee of a company in District 5 and has contacted F3 of a Covid-19 patient.

Hospital in Go Vap District stops receiving patients as Covid-19 patient drops in for an examination



The woman dropped by the hospital on May 29 for examination without a history of contacting Covid-19 infected people. However, she was verified to be contact F3 on May 31. Her test result has shown that she was positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The information of the contact F3 turning into an infected person prompted the hospital to conduct tests for 400 health workers and patients in the infirmary. All test results came out negative. However, 18 doctors and nurses closely contacting the woman were brought to a centralized quarantine area, said Dr. Han.

As of June 3, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City said that presently, some hospitals including Hospital Binh Thanh District, Mekong Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, Psychiatric Hospital temporarily stopped receiving outpatients because a patient who was positive for SARS-CoV-2 had previously visited these facilities.

Hospitals under temporary blockade due to their medical staffs infected with the disease include Tan Phu District Hospital and Saigon South General Hospital. Hospitals including City Children's Hospital, Hoan My Saigon Hospital, Eastern Military Hospital, and Hoa Hao General Clinic are allowed to re-operate after closedown.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan