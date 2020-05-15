Hospitalizations in South region link to heatwaves

Many places in the southern metropolitan and the South region are experiencing their hottest on record. A record-breaking temperature of nearly 40 degrees Celsius is recorded lately.

Children and senior populations with chronic diseases are particularly vulnerable. Without good preventive measures, they will suffer dangerous complications.



Yesterday, the Treatment Ward of the Children Hospital No.1 was packed with children who suffered respiratory and digestive diseases. Mrs. Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy from Thu Duc District took her six-year-old daughter to the hospital because the small girl had belly pain. The little girl was diagnosed to have digestive disorder and she had to take drugs.

Head of the ward Dr. Pham Van Hoang said that due to Covid-19 pandemic, the number of children patients declined drastically compared to previous time. For instance, he said, the ward received roughly 2,500 children whereas it was around 5,000 children patients a day in the same period last year.

Meantime, the Children Hospital No.2 saw an increase in children patients who had skin diseases and digestive disorders.

Head of the Geriatrics ward of the Nhan Dan Gia Dinh Hospital Dr. Tran Minh Giao said that the ward is treating senior patients who have cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, pneumonia, Cerebrovascular accident and heat stroke.

Medical experts said that elderly people, children, obese people and people with chronic disease are vulnerable to scorching weather advising them to take more water, vitamin C and good diet to increase their resistance.

Moreover, people should not work outside for a long time. Parents were advised not to self-medicate their children but take them to medical clinics.

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong