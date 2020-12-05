Hospitals asked to tighten safety measures amid Covid-19 new cases

In his document, Covid-19 prevention task is now a high priority in infirmaries. Hospitals must re-check and assess their safety measures and preventative measures as per the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention’s criteria.



Alongside, medical facilities must strictly perform screening, separation and isolation of suspects. Moreover, hospitals must not let people at high risk go into and monitor wards such as intensive care units, wards for senior citizens, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis units cardiovascular.

Another safety measure mentioned in the document is that departments of health must re-assess criteria for safe hospitals in the fight against Covid-19 and respiratory diseases. Simultaneously, hospitals must focus on treating Covid-19 to minimize deaths.

Deputy Health Minister Son asked the Director of the Department of Health in Ho Chi Minh City to have determined behaviors while directing application of safety criteria in hospitals.

Last but not least, inspection teams must pay visits to infirmaries relating to the new locally-transmitted cases.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Uyen Phuong