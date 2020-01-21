Hospitals ensure best healthcare services during Tet holidays

Doctors and nurses on duty during Tet have little time for relaxing and meeting up with their families. Medical workers in Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City including the hospital’s Board of directors work in shifts to make sure that emergency treatment will go smoothly.



Additionally, the infirmary also set up teams of emergency treatment to be ready for their duty. The hospital’s Board of directors will gift poor and near-poor patients, social policy beneficiaries and those who were serving in the country’s revolution, said hospital Director Nguyen Tri Thuc .

Meanwhile 400 medical workers of Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, one of the country’s largest hospitals, have been assigned to work shifts in early days of the lunar new year. The hospital’s nutrition center still supply meals for patients and physicians and nurses.

The hospital revealed to provide free meals for 800 patients and 5,000 guards, sanitation workers in four early days of the lunar new year as well as present gifts to patients who stay in the hospital.

In his inspection tour in medical facilities in the Southern region, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son said that because of complicated development of Wuhan’s pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV) and possible spread of the disease into Vietnam, hospitals must be ready to treat and isolate patients.

Health workers in airports, border gates must monitor passengers’ temperature to detect ill patients for quarantining.

Director of Medical University Hospital Dr. Nguyen Hoang Bac said the infirmary has been ready for treatment during Tet holidays. Moreover, the infirmary has liaised with the Tropical Disease Hospital to limit spread of Wuhan’s pneumonia.

Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City has set up 9 mobile teams which will be ready to work if the fatal pneumonia spread to the city.

By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy