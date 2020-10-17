Hospitals in HCMC refurbished and upgraded

The city has spent more than VND27 trillion on constructing 45 infirmaries, Dr. Thuong revealed. Investment in the healthcare sector aims to satisfy city dwellers’ demand and reduce pressure in the sector.



62-year-old Le Van Tin from the Southern Province of Dong Nai traveled a distance of 60 kilometer to HCMC’s Tumor Hospital for periodic examination. Aged man is delighted to know the operation of the second branch of the Tumor Hospital which is nearer than the old facility.

Of 45 medical facilities, 23 have been operational while 16 works are underway and 6 are ready to start work with total investment of VND27,695 billion.

The newly-built institutions include the City Children Hospital with 1,000 beds, the heart ward of the People’s Hospital 115 with 50 beds, the Children Hospital 2’s treatment and emergency ward in the area of 7,271 square meters, the second phase of Hung Vuong Maternity Hospital, the hi-tech tumor ward at 47 Nguyen Huy Luong Street in Binh Thanh District, the expansion of Ear-Nose-Throat Hospital, upgrade of Nha Ai Hospital with 300 beds and the Heart Institute’s hi-tech ward and administrative ward, the hospital for traditional medicine’s pharmacy ward , the Sai Gon General Hospital and Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital’s Intensive care unit.

To meet human resource demand in newly-built facilities, the city health sector has trained more medical workers. Associate Professor Thuong said that 35 medicine schools are greenlighted to train over 3,000 doctors and nurses annually. The number of doctors increased from 14.5 in 2014 to 19 in 2019 per 10,000 population.

Pham Ngoc Thach Medicine School in HCMC has trained 20 doctors per 10,000 residents in 2020. The school has also cooperated with its foreign peers in Germany and Finland; as a result, 27 doctors achieved medical certificates recognized by European countries.

Dr. Thuong added that presently, the health sector is implementing the project to send medical workers to public grass-root clinics in the city in the 2013-2020 period and continuing policies to attract good medical staffs for preventive medicine sector.

Last time, many infirmaries have applied hi-tech medical techniques in the healthcare mission.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan