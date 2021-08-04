(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



According to Doctor Nguyen Xuan Viet, Director of Can Tho Hospital of Blood Transfusion and Hematology, the hospital needs about 3,000 blood units per week to share with 80 hospitals in the Mekong Delta while the hospital has just more than 726 units left in store.

The current Covid-19 pandemic development, especially social distancing rules under the Government's Directive No. 16 in Mekong Delta provinces and cities have affected blood collection organization leading to a decrease in blood supply.In response to the shortage, Can Tho Hospital of Blood Transfusion and Hematology is calling for the departments of health, local red cross and hospitals to strengthen blood donations for patients.According to the Red Cross Society of Soc Trang Province, the Mekong Delta province received more than 1,000 units of blood per month; however, the province just received 300 to 400 units of blood due to Covid-19.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong