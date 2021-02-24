Soon after the northern provinces of Hai Duong, Quang Ninh and Hanoi announced Covid-19 positive cases, the managing board of Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital directed to increase preventative measures against Covid-19 including more taking care of inpatients, pausing visitors and patient relatives’ stay in the hospital as well as tightening control of arrivals of people in and out of the hospital, separation of patients, and practicing social-distancing amongst outpatients who are waiting for their turn to see doctors.



Meanwhile, Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City has applied the management program patients’ relative by fingerprints. Each patient has registered two caretakers whose fingerprints will be marked by the hospital’s system, said hospital director Dr. Nguyen Tri Thuc said. This step helps to limit transmission of Covid-19 and keep the hospital’s security order.

Following the complicated development of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has just sent its document asking to enhance preventative measures in health facilities. In the document, the Ministry requested hospital managers to maintain separation of patients according to the set criteria for Covid-119. Health institutions should implement strictly 5K principles including Khau trang (Facemask) – Khu khuan (Disinfection) – Khoang cach (Keeping distance) – Khong tap trung dong nguoi (No gathering) – Khai bao y te (Medical declaration).

Additionally , the Ministry ordered medical clinics in Hai Duong and Quang Ninh and other provinces in the northern region to sort out patients. The Ministry emphasized that only serious patients are transferred to big hospitals reminding infirmaries to increase the preventative level. Furthermore, all patients at emergency wards and intensive care units must undergo Covid-19 tests.

Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health, said that hospitals were inquired to update treatment ways for Covid-19 patients. Infirmaries were asked to take samples of doctors and nurses for Covid-19 tests before March 10.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan