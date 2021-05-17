Hotline for Covid-19 information to be set up

Volunteers and telephone operators are ready to receive and guide people to fill medical declarations.





The Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Health, Vietnam's Social Insurance, and the Ministry of Transport must complete data communication tools to receive people’s data and additional information that has changed.

First of all, chairpersons of the People's Committees of Hanoi, Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Vinh Phuc and Da Nang City must direct mandatory medical declaration for employees in centralized quarantine areas to have an immediate response in case that there is an epidemic related to industrial parks to prevent the spread.

The Steering Board noted that Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces, where more people have been sent to centralized quarantine facilities have to combine tests to prevent cross-infection in the isolation area.

Many new and relatively good dormitories are located in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces, medical experts suggested that workers should be isolated in dormitories.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam emphasized that big industrial zones are crowded places, directly affecting the country’s production capacity; therefore, outbreaks in industrial zones in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang province must be under control to curb the spread of Covid-19 to other industrial zones in these two provinces.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 37 domestic cases of Covid-19 this morning in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Vinh Phuc, and Tuyen Quang, taking the national tally to 4,212 patients, including 2,746 locally-transmitted infections.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan