Ill fisherman flown from Truong Sa Islands to mainland

Fisherman Tran Quoc Oanh had experienced terrible headache, going into convulsions and frothing at the mouth on September 25.



He was taken to the medical clinic in Phan Vinh Island for emergency treatment when he fell into coma without reaction to stimulus. Medics in infirmary in Phan Vinh Island were providing primary treatment and connected with the Military Hospital 175 in HCMC through telemedicine.

Senior doctors in the Military Hospital 175 diagnosed that the fisherman had a blood vessel in the brain ruptures or breaks. Physicians advised their peers to put the patient on ventilator and use drug against swollen brain.

On September 26, a helicopter carrying medical workers flew to the Island picking up the patient to mainland for further treatment.

The man can now breathe without ventilator and his blood pressure is normal. He is receiving special treatment.





By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan