Illegal entry must be severely punished, prosecuted: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP) The Deputy PM stressed in his statement at a working session between the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and HCMC leaders on April 23.

At the working session

He asked the municipal government to delegate departments, units and districts to further tighten preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19 in workplaces, schools, hospitals, including the Health Ministry’s 5K message, Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration); and slap fines on anyone not wearing masks in public places.

Mr. Dam warned that the city would be at risk of widespread coronavirus infection as the travel demand is likely to rise ahead of the upcoming national holidays, Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1).

In addition, he proposed HCMC’s leaders to create advantages for vaccine producers in the city to boost manufacturing to meet demand for domestic Covid-19 vaccine.



Director of the Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh speaks at the event.

Speaking at the meeting, Director of the Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh said that HCMC went 69 days without community Covid-19 infections and no new cases was reported since February 10.

As of present, HCMC has so far reported 246 infections, including 72 community transmission cases and 174 imported cases. As many as 222 patients made full recovery while 24 people are still being treated at medical facilities.

In the first phase from March 8-April 19, 9,155 people in HCMC got Covid-19 vaccination shots, including 8,624 healthcare workers and 531 employees in quarantine facilities. Beside, around 1,000 police officers have also been vaccinated.

The second phase has been started from April 19-30 after the city gets the additional 57,750 doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

From April 19 to present, around 1,094 health officials have been vaccinated, including 884 people who received the first shot and 210 people who were offered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

The health sector has also strictly monitored the implementation of quarantine regulations at quarantine facilities managed by the military and hotels served as paid quarantine facilities in the city, he added.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong proposes the Government to allow the city to actively mobilize resources and funds for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine.

According to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, HCMC has coordinated with provinces which share borders with foreign countries to tighten control of people moving across the border to prevent illegal entry.

He required the city to apply severe punishment including prosecution to persons involved in illegal immigration.

HCMC has proposed the Government to allow the city to actively mobilize resources and funds for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine to meet the demand for Covid-19 vaccines in the country's most populous hub, the city’s chairman said.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh