Imported frozen food in HCMC safe from coronavirus

The Management Board has set up eight inspection teams taking 100 samples of imported frozen food for testing of Covid-19 as per requirements by the Ministry of Health and the city People’s Committee.



Samples were sent to the Institute of Hygiene and Public Health in HCMC. Test results have shown that no virus was found in the food.

Before, some nations in the globe reported that coronavirus was found in packages of imported frozen food; therefore, the Ministry of Health has sent its dispatch to ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Industry and Trade, Finance and people’s committees in cities and provinces requiring to conduct control on frozen food imported from Covid-19 – hit countries.

The Ministry also asked local authorities to send their reports of test results.

By Thanh An - Translated by Kim Khanh