Indian expert tests positive for Covid-19 after completing quarantine period

The center confirmed the 37-year-old foreigner working for VinFast Company tested positive for the coronavirus this morning.



The Park 10 Building is now under temporary lockdown

The Indian man was brought to the centralized quarantine place at Canh Hung Hotel in the Northern City of Hai Phong’s Hong Bang District upon arrival on April 17.

The man was discharged from the centralized isolation place after two negative tests on April 19 and 30. He took a taxi to Apartment 12B at Park 10 Building within the Times City Urban Area in Hoang Mai District in Hanoi on May 1.

He arrived at Vinmec Hospital on May 3 for the Covid-19 test and the result came back positive for the novel coronavirus on the same day. He was transferred to the National Tropical Disease Hospital‘s second branch for treatment.

His wife and children are in normal health and have had their samples collected for Covid-19 testing. Related competent agencies have been tracking close contacts of his for isolation.

All residents who live in Park 10 Building within the Times City Urban Area were asked not to leave their houses.

