  1. Health

India’s triple mutant Covid-19 variant found in Vietnam

SGGP
Genome sequencing data have shown that Indian experts and one staff of a hotel in the Northern Province of Yen Bai has infected with India’s homegrown variant of the novel coronavirus.
The B.1.617 variant of SARS-CoV-2 carries two mutations, E484Q and L452R. The E484Q mutation is similar to E484K, a mutation found in the United Kingdom (lineage B.1.1.7) and South Africa (B.1.351) variants of the coronavirus. The L452R mutation has been found in fast spreading variants in California (B.1.427 and B.1.429).
India’s triple mutant Covid-19 variant found in Vietnam ảnh 1
Yesterday evening, the Ministry of Health said because of the unpredictable development of Covid-19 in neighboring countries, the Ministry has directed leading institutions to carry out genome sequencing of people entering Vietnam with Covid-19 to assess the situation from which the Ministry will have proper preventative measures.
Employees of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology have taken samples of Indian experts and one staff of Nhu Nguyet hotel for testing. Test results on April 30 have shown that the Indian ‘double mutant’ virus was found in the samples.
India’s triple mutant Covid-19 variant is sparking global concern because It may evade some of the body’s immune response. India’s homegrown variant of the novel coronavirus has so far spread to 17 other countries in the world.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Uyen Phuong

Tags:

Other news

See more