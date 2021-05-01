India’s triple mutant Covid-19 variant found in Vietnam

The B.1.617 variant of SARS-CoV-2 carries two mutations, E484Q and L452R. The E484Q mutation is similar to E484K, a mutation found in the United Kingdom (lineage B.1.1.7) and South Africa (B.1.351) variants of the coronavirus. The L452R mutation has been found in fast spreading variants in California (B.1.427 and B.1.429).

Yesterday evening, the Ministry of Health said because of the unpredictable development of Covid-19 in neighboring countries, the Ministry has directed leading institutions to carry out genome sequencing of people entering Vietnam with Covid-19 to assess the situation from which the Ministry will have proper preventative measures.

Employees of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology have taken samples of Indian experts and one staff of Nhu Nguyet hotel for testing. Test results on April 30 have shown that the Indian ‘double mutant’ virus was found in the samples.

India’s triple mutant Covid-19 variant is sparking global concern because It may evade some of the body’s immune response. India’s homegrown variant of the novel coronavirus has so far spread to 17 other countries in the world.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Uyen Phuong