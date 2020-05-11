Regarding the vaccine developed by collaborating scientists at VABIOTECH Co Ltd, a State-owned vaccine manufacturer under the management of the Ministry of Health and the U.K.’s Bristol University, VABIOTECH President Ph.D Do Tuan Dat said that right after gene order of virus SARS-CoV-2 was announced, VABIOTECH scientists cooperated with their British peers to make vector-based vaccine.



Vaccine with SARS-CoV-2 antigen will insert into another pathogenic virus that has been weakened to be introduced into the immunised subjects, which hopefully would help the body to generate antibodies that are capable of defending itself against the onslaught of the actual full-fledged virus

As revealed by President Dat, in trial period, the vaccine has been administered into mice to examine its immunization ability. After ten days, these mice are still in good health. This result marked an initial success in the testing process.

It is scheduled that these mice will continue to be further monitored and evaluated in two phases to see if they develop an immune response to SARS-CoV-2.

Moreover, the mice’s blood samples will also be sent to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology for further evaluation on its effectiveness.

If the test is successful on mice, the research team will make every effort to take further work in the production process so that it can be safely tested on animals to examine its adaptability for the disease.

Finally, the vaccine will also be tested on small or large group of people.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan