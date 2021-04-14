Cho Ray Hospital said a 37-year-old patient hailing from the Mekong Delta Province of Vinh Long was officially discharged from the hospital today after more than 11 years of hospitalization and underwent 26 surgeries to treat Hemophilia A, an inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly.





The male patient was diagnosed with polio when he was a little boy, after which she spent 11 years of hospitalization, undergoing 26 surgeries in the process.

Head of the Cho Ray Hospital’s General Planning Department Dr. Phan Thanh Viet said that the male patient’s health condition got worse at the age of 26 when he was taken to the hospital for treatment. His cost of drug therapy for hemophilia treatment has been more than VND40 billion.

Patient Phan Huu Ng. shared that he was happy when hearing the good news. He stayed in the hospital’s hematology department in more than seven years and then he was transferred to the Department of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

He said that he has sometimes surrendered his hope, but he continued his fight thanks to his mother’s and medical workers’ encouraging words.

Dr. Viet said that of his VND40.8 billion medical cost, the insurance agency has paid VND38.3 billion while the remaining sum was covered by the family and benefactors.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan