IT application propoposed in managing Covid-19 patients under home quarantine



The submission was sent to the municipal People's Committee. The proposal of information technology application includes three applicable solutions VietNam Health Declaration, STAYHOME, and HCMCovidSafe.

The VietNam Health Declaration application developed by Military-run Viettel Group was selected by the Ministry of Health for the pilot medical declaration of visitors from foreign countries to Vietnam.

STAYHOME developed by TMA Solutions and its infrastructure built by Quang Trung Software Company was suggested by the city IT Association. The devices include smartphones and bracelets. The bracelet is used for measuring temperature. The Ho Chi Minh City Informatics Association proposed to give free-of-charge 1,000 bracelets (approximately US$25,000) when applying this solution.

The third solution is HCMCovidSafe proposed by Tech4Covid group of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Science and the University of Information Technology. The device used is a bracelet with a phone SIM integrated.

Amongst the three solutions, the Department of Information and Communications suggested using the VietNam Health Declaration application as it had been used by the Ministry of Health before. However, STAYHOME and HCMCovidSafe will be used also to increase the effectiveness of home isolation in certain localities.

Regarding the implementation of the devices, the Department said the first phase is expected to start from July 2021 in districts 7, 12, Go Vap, Tan Binh, and Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City while the second phase will start from August 2021 in all districts and Thu Duc City.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan