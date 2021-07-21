JICA provides 1,600 cold boxes for vaccine preservation for Vietnam

A cold box to preserve Covid-19 vaccines (Photo: VNA)

The support package worth 100 million yens (US$909,000), currently purchased by JICA through UNICEF Vietnam, is expected to be delivered in September.



The cold box provided by JICA will keep vaccines at a temperature of 2-8 degrees Celsius with a temperature monitoring device to ensure the safe transportation from the central storage to injection stations in the localities nationwide.



On July 8, the Health Ministry issued a decision approving a plan on the implementation of the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign. This is the biggest-ever vaccination campaign in the country, carried out from July 2021 to April 2022, with 19,000 vaccination stations across Vietnam.



Joining hands with the Vietnamese Government, in July, JICA also implemented a cooperation program with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in a project to prevent infection and intensify epidemiological control at border gates. Through this support program worth 20 million yens, JICA helps train and improve the capacity of Vietnam’s border gate officers on disease control, and provide personal protective equipment and equipment necessary for hand hygiene.



JICA is committed to continue working with the Japanese Government to support Vietnam in early controlling the Covid-19 pandemic.







VNA